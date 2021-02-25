Can Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) Remain Competitive?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) went up by 0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.51. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TSIA, IACA, WPF, and COHR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :WPF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of WPF was 2.58M shares.

WPF’s Market Performance

WPF stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.39% and a quarterly performance of 5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.52% for WPF stocks with a simple moving average of 0.67% for the last 200 days.

WPF Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPF fell by -2.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. saw -4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPF starting from MFN Partners, LP, who sale 4,100,000 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Feb 17. After this action, MFN Partners, LP now owns 9,900,000 shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., valued at $45,101,230 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., purchase 207,308 shares at $10.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 14,000,000 shares at $2,137,345 based on the most recent closing price.