Can Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Remain Competitive?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) went up by 8.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.84. The company’s stock price has collected 6.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/25/21 that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BOOT) Right Now?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is at 2.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $63.92, which is -$2.32 below the current price. BOOT currently public float of 28.90M and currently shorts hold a 9.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOOT was 579.95K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT stocks went up by 6.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.53% and a quarterly performance of 61.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 120.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.38% for BOOT stocks with a simple moving average of 93.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $60 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2021.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOOT reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for BOOT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BOOT, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

BOOT Trading at 25.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +14.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.76. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. saw 51.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Morris Brenda I, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Feb 05. After this action, Morris Brenda I now owns 6,844 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of Boot Barn Holdings Inc., sale 58,553 shares at $56.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 18,929 shares at $3,310,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+32.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at +5.67. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.21. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.47. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.