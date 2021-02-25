Can Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Remain Competitive?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) went up by 10.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.21. The company’s stock price has collected 13.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on February 26, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ADN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ADN currently public float of 2.23M and currently shorts hold a 27.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADN was 1.49M shares.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN stocks went up by 13.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.50% and a quarterly performance of 46.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.06% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.07% for ADN stocks with a simple moving average of 29.40% for the last 200 days.

ADN Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -8.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN rose by +13.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.50 for asset returns.