Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) Just Got Our Attention

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) went up by 8.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.90. The company’s stock price has collected -7.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/09/21 that AvePoint, Leading Microsoft 365 Data Management ISV, hires former Palo Alto Networks Leader Jason Beal as Head of Global Channel

Is It Worth Investing in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ :APXT) Right Now?

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 457.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

APXT currently public float of 33.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APXT was 4.02M shares.

APXT’s Market Performance

APXT stocks went down by -7.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.14% and a quarterly performance of 35.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.55% for APXT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.53% for the last 200 days.

APXT Trading at -9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APXT fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APXT

Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.