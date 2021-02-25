AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) went up by 10.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.15. The company’s stock price has collected 7.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/26/21 that AmeriServ Financial Reports Earnings For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2020 And Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :ASRV) Right Now?

AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASRV is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AmeriServ Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25. ASRV currently public float of 15.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASRV was 17.03K shares.

ASRV’s Market Performance

ASRV stocks went up by 7.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.09% and a quarterly performance of 36.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.16% for AmeriServ Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.82% for ASRV stocks with a simple moving average of 47.56% for the last 200 days.

ASRV Trading at 30.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +41.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRV rose by +26.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, AmeriServ Financial Inc. saw 31.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRV starting from Huerth James T, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Feb 24. After this action, Huerth James T now owns 17,066 shares of AmeriServ Financial Inc., valued at $12,360 using the latest closing price.

Onorato Daniel A., the Director of AmeriServ Financial Inc., purchase 69 shares at $3.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Onorato Daniel A. is holding 9,050 shares at $216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AmeriServ Financial Inc. stands at +7.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.56. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV), the company’s capital structure generated 93.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.22. Total debt to assets is 7.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65.