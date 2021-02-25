A Lesson to Learn: JanOne Inc. (JAN)

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) went up by 16.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.83. The company’s stock price has collected -7.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that JanOne Announces Closing of $6.0 Million Common Stock Offering

Is It Worth Investing in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ :JAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for JAN is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for JanOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is -$4.31 below the current price. JAN currently public float of 1.58M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JAN was 691.49K shares.

JAN’s Market Performance

JAN stocks went down by -7.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.89% and a quarterly performance of 87.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 29.23% for JanOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.00% for JAN stocks with a simple moving average of 76.02% for the last 200 days.

JAN Trading at 28.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.92%, as shares surge +28.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN fell by -7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +228.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.13. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw 69.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAN starting from Johnson Virland A, who sale 4,112 shares at the price of $8.65 back on Feb 05. After this action, Johnson Virland A now owns 32,933 shares of JanOne Inc., valued at $35,569 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Virland A, the Chief Financial Officer of JanOne Inc., sale 1,469 shares at $3.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Johnson Virland A is holding 37,045 shares at $5,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.42 for the present operating margin

+10.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc. stands at -34.09. The total capital return value is set at -67.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.95. Equity return is now at value -161.10, with -45.20 for asset returns.

Based on JanOne Inc. (JAN), the company’s capital structure generated 45.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.17. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.