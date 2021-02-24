Why Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) went up by 0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.68. The company’s stock price has collected 1.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Cleveland-Cliffs Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; WSFS Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE :EV) Right Now?

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EV is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Eaton Vance Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $68.25, which is -$9.01 below the current price. EV currently public float of 110.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EV was 1.69M shares.

EV’s Market Performance

EV stocks went up by 1.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of 18.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.36% for Eaton Vance Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.45% for EV stocks with a simple moving average of 48.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EV

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EV reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for EV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EV, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

EV Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EV rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.54. In addition, Eaton Vance Corp. saw 8.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EV starting from FAUST THOMAS E JR, who sale 98,936 shares at the price of $65.66 back on Dec 17. After this action, FAUST THOMAS E JR now owns 0 shares of Eaton Vance Corp., valued at $6,496,138 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+78.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eaton Vance Corp. stands at +8.13. The total capital return value is set at 8.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Eaton Vance Corp. (EV), the company’s capital structure generated 194.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.99. Total debt to assets is 51.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.