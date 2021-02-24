Wall Street Pummels Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) After Recent Earnings Report

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) went up by 6.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.35. The company’s stock price has collected 10.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 3 hours ago that The USPS Dropped a Bombshell and Workhorse Stock Got Crushed

Is It Worth Investing in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE :OSK) Right Now?

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSK is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Oshkosh Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.63, which is -$0.55 below the current price. OSK currently public float of 67.96M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSK was 708.39K shares.

OSK’s Market Performance

OSK stocks went up by 10.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.41% and a quarterly performance of 36.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Oshkosh Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.52% for OSK stocks with a simple moving average of 37.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OSK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OSK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $125 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSK reach a price target of $117, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for OSK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to OSK, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

OSK Trading at 19.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSK rose by +10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.38. In addition, Oshkosh Corporation saw 27.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSK starting from Johnson James W., who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $99.53 back on Feb 16. After this action, Johnson James W. now owns 44,730 shares of Oshkosh Corporation, valued at $746,475 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Bryan K, the SVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Oshkosh Corporation, sale 2,250 shares at $98.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Brandt Bryan K is holding 3,774 shares at $220,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.43 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oshkosh Corporation stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 14.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.01. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Oshkosh Corporation (OSK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.76. Total debt to assets is 16.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.