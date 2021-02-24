Wall Street Pummels Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) After Recent Earnings Report

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) went up by 4.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.15. The company’s stock price has collected 9.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE :DBD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBD is at 3.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $3.76 above the current price. DBD currently public float of 71.19M and currently shorts hold a 9.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBD was 786.31K shares.

DBD’s Market Performance

DBD stocks went up by 9.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.19% and a quarterly performance of 71.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.58% for DBD stocks with a simple moving average of 79.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBD stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DBD in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $18 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBD reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for DBD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2021.

DBD Trading at 24.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +20.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBD rose by +9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +204.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated saw 42.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBD starting from States Lauren, who purchase 1,800 shares at the price of $8.24 back on Aug 28. After this action, States Lauren now owns 17,740 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, valued at $14,830 using the latest closing price.

States Lauren, the Director of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, purchase 2,700 shares at $5.63 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that States Lauren is holding 15,940 shares at $15,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.10 for the present operating margin

+26.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stands at -6.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.85. Equity return is now at value 39.70, with -7.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.