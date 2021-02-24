The Chart for DURECT Corporation (DRRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) went down by -11.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.96. The company’s stock price has collected -17.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that DURECT Corporation Announces Pricing of $42.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ :DRRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRRX is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for DURECT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.67. DRRX currently public float of 183.77M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRRX was 1.96M shares.

DRRX’s Market Performance

DRRX stocks went down by -17.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 31.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.39% for DURECT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.87% for DRRX stocks with a simple moving average of 6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRRX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRRX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on October 30th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRRX, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

DRRX Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRRX fell by -17.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, DURECT Corporation saw 8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRRX starting from Bleichroeder LP, who sale 250,000 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Sep 01. After this action, Bleichroeder LP now owns 26,414,656 shares of DURECT Corporation, valued at $420,000 using the latest closing price.

Joice Judy R, the Sr. VP Operations & Corp QA of DURECT Corporation, sale 57,820 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Joice Judy R is holding 32,747 shares at $141,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.78 for the present operating margin

+85.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for DURECT Corporation stands at -69.60. The total capital return value is set at -42.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.68. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on DURECT Corporation (DRRX), the company’s capital structure generated 117.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.99. Total debt to assets is 31.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.