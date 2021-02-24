RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMGB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:RMGB) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.08. The company’s stock price has collected -5.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that ReNew Power, India’s Leading Renewable Energy Company, to Publicly List through Business Combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation II in $8 Billion Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ :RMGB) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of RMGB was 529.32K shares.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

RMGB’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.30% for RMGB stocks with a simple moving average of -2.30% for the last 200 days.

RMGB Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.03% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMGB fell by -3.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, RMG Acquisition Corporation II saw 2.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.