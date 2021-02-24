Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went down by -5.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.30. The company’s stock price has collected -18.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Lemonade Announces Q&A Platform For Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Lemonade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.50, which is -$43.11 below the current price. LMND currently public float of 38.26M and currently shorts hold a 10.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 4.18M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stocks went down by -18.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.77% and a quarterly performance of 107.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.58% for Lemonade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.07% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of 51.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $63 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

LMND Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -18.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.36. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw 5.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from Peters John Sheldon, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $165.73 back on Feb 16. After this action, Peters John Sheldon now owns 22,537 shares of Lemonade Inc., valued at $911,515 using the latest closing price.

Peters John Sheldon, the Chief Insurance Officer of Lemonade Inc., sale 2,970 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Peters John Sheldon is holding 28,037 shares at $445,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc. stands at -161.22. The total capital return value is set at -54.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.52.