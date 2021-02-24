Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) went up by 9.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.00. The company’s stock price has collected 10.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Nexstar Media Group Reports Record Fourth Quarter Net Revenue of $1,377 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :NXST) Right Now?

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXST is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $146.50, which is -$4.83 below the current price. NXST currently public float of 42.37M and currently shorts hold a 6.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXST was 396.68K shares.

NXST’s Market Performance

NXST stocks went up by 10.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.94% and a quarterly performance of 35.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.11% for Nexstar Media Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.93% for NXST stocks with a simple moving average of 46.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXST stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NXST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NXST in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $130 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXST reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for NXST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to NXST, setting the target price at $149 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

NXST Trading at 23.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +27.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXST rose by +10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.60. In addition, Nexstar Media Group Inc. saw 28.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXST starting from Russell Blake, who sale 5,108 shares at the price of $106.52 back on Dec 29. After this action, Russell Blake now owns 23,440 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc., valued at $544,104 using the latest closing price.

Carter Thomas, the President, COO and CFO of Nexstar Media Group Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $106.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Carter Thomas is holding 91,409 shares at $3,201,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.96 for the present operating margin

+42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexstar Media Group Inc. stands at +7.58. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST), the company’s capital structure generated 429.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.12. Total debt to assets is 62.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 422.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.