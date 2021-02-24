Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) went up by 2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.04. The company’s stock price has collected 5.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ :TCOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCOM is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Trip.com Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $245.35, which is -$3.92 below the current price. TCOM currently public float of 587.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCOM was 3.79M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM stocks went up by 5.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.83% and a quarterly performance of 21.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Trip.com Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.97% for TCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 34.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $42 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCOM reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for TCOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

TCOM Trading at 20.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.38. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 21.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+79.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Limited stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.98. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 49.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.94. Total debt to assets is 25.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.