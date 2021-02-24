KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Just Got Our Attention

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.29. The company’s stock price has collected -5.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that KKR to Acquire Telefónica Chile’s Wholesale Fiber Optic Network to Create First Open Access Network in Chile

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE :KKR) Right Now?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.70, which is $9.58 above the current price. KKR currently public float of 541.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KKR was 2.44M shares.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR stocks went down by -5.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.24% and a quarterly performance of 17.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for KKR & Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.66% for KKR stocks with a simple moving average of 25.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2020.

KKR Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.23. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from SCULLY ROBERT W, who purchase 26,000 shares at the price of $48.13 back on Feb 12. After this action, SCULLY ROBERT W now owns 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $1,251,479 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 20,125,000 shares at $110.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 85,300,667 shares at $2,214,555,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at +25.43. The total capital return value is set at 7.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.71. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 243.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.90. Total debt to assets is 41.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 275.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42.