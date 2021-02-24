Is Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) a Keeper?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) went up by 4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.79. The company’s stock price has collected 12.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Travel + Leisure Co. Debuts Today, Reveals First Look at New Travel Products & Services

Is It Worth Investing in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE :TNL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNL is at 1.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Travel + Leisure Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.89. TNL currently public float of 83.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNL was 629.34K shares.

TNL’s Market Performance

TNL stocks went up by 12.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.27% and a quarterly performance of 35.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.73% for Travel + Leisure Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.12% for TNL stocks with a simple moving average of 61.07% for the last 200 days.

TNL Trading at 23.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL rose by +12.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.21. In addition, Travel + Leisure Co. saw 29.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.46 for the present operating margin

+32.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel + Leisure Co. stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 16.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.45. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.