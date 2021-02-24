Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for RMG Acquisition Corporation II (RMGBU)?

RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:RMGBU) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.14. The company’s stock price has collected -6.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/14/20 that RMG Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ :RMGBU) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of RMGBU was 407.88K shares.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

RMGBU’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for RMG Acquisition Corporation II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.51% for RMGBU stocks with a simple moving average of 5.50% for the last 200 days.

RMGBU Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMGBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMGBU fell by -3.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, RMG Acquisition Corporation II saw 5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.