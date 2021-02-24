Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Centene Corporation (CNC)?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.70. The company’s stock price has collected 1.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Centene Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE :CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNC is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Centene Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.74, which is $21.44 above the current price. CNC currently public float of 570.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNC was 3.82M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC stocks went up by 1.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.59% and a quarterly performance of -6.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Centene Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.34% for CNC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $72, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

CNC Trading at -3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.42. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from AYALA ORLANDO, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $60.97 back on Feb 11. After this action, AYALA ORLANDO now owns 134,162 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $487,760 using the latest closing price.

Hunter Jesse N, the EVP, M&A & Chief Strategy Ofcr of Centene Corporation, sale 11,250 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Hunter Jesse N is holding 436,792 shares at $787,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at 10.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 65.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.