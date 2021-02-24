Is MBIA Inc. (MBI) a Keeper?

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) went up by 8.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s stock price has collected 7.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Is It Worth Investing in MBIA Inc. (NYSE :MBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBI is at 1.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for MBIA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50. MBI currently public float of 47.24M and currently shorts hold a 5.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBI was 509.82K shares.

MBI’s Market Performance

MBI stocks went up by 7.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.56% and a quarterly performance of 14.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for MBIA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.67% for MBI stocks with a simple moving average of 0.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for MBI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MBI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $7 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2018.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBI reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MBI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on April 25th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to MBI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

MBI Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.13% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBI rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.48. In addition, MBIA Inc. saw 6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBI starting from Fallon William C, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $6.17 back on Nov 18. After this action, Fallon William C now owns 2,397,108 shares of MBIA Inc., valued at $617,000 using the latest closing price.

RINEHART CHARLES R, the Director of MBIA Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $8.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that RINEHART CHARLES R is holding 126,778 shares at $202,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.98 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MBIA Inc. stands at -127.76. The total capital return value is set at -1.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.49. Equity return is now at value -156.90, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on MBIA Inc. (MBI), the company’s capital structure generated 391.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.65. Total debt to assets is 43.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 391.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.