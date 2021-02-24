Is dMY Technology Group Inc. III (DMYI) a Keeper?

dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) went up by 14.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s stock price has collected 3.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in dMY Technology Group Inc. III (NYSE :DMYI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of DMYI was 309.00K shares.

DMYI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.69% for dMY Technology Group Inc. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.05% for DMYI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.60% for the last 200 days.

DMYI Trading at 19.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.74% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYI rose by +19.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, dMY Technology Group Inc. III saw 12.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.