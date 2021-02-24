Here’s Our Rant About Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that Sonos to Host Virtual Investor Event on March 9, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ :SONO) Right Now?

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 126.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sonos Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.25, which is $0.52 above the current price. SONO currently public float of 118.32M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONO was 3.27M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO stocks went up by 6.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.86% and a quarterly performance of 74.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 223.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for Sonos Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.67% for SONO stocks with a simple moving average of 116.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

SONO Trading at 41.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +40.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +305.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.13. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw 65.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Volpi Michelangelo, who purchase 53,666 shares at the price of $37.35 back on Feb 19. After this action, Volpi Michelangelo now owns 53,774 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $2,004,345 using the latest closing price.

Volpi Michelangelo, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 214,613 shares at $35.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Volpi Michelangelo is holding 0 shares at $7,719,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.10 for the present operating margin

+43.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at -1.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.98. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.44. Total debt to assets is 10.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.