Here’s How Your Trade SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Aggressively Right Now

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) went down by -16.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s stock price has collected -28.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that SuperCom Closes $7 Million Financing

Is It Worth Investing in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPCB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPCB is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SuperCom Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.50. SPCB currently public float of 14.21M and currently shorts hold a 8.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPCB was 4.65M shares.

SPCB’s Market Performance

SPCB stocks went down by -28.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.74% and a quarterly performance of 86.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.01% for SuperCom Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.81% for SPCB stocks with a simple moving average of 21.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SPCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPCB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2017.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPCB reach a price target of $13.25. The rating they have provided for SPCB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2015.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SPCB, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

SPCB Trading at 8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares surge +20.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCB fell by -28.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6830. In addition, SuperCom Ltd. saw 44.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.83 for the present operating margin

+37.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for SuperCom Ltd. stands at -71.93. The total capital return value is set at -31.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.87.

Based on SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB), the company’s capital structure generated 49.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.99. Total debt to assets is 21.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.