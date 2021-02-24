Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)?

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) went down by -8.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.89. The company’s stock price has collected -11.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Molecular Data Inc. Announces Changes of Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ :MKD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Molecular Data Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

MKD currently public float of 35.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MKD was 7.20M shares.

MKD’s Market Performance

MKD stocks went down by -11.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.80% and a quarterly performance of 50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.72% for Molecular Data Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.48% for MKD stocks with a simple moving average of 11.82% for the last 200 days.

MKD Trading at 49.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.52%, as shares surge +21.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKD fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4825. In addition, Molecular Data Inc. saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.46 for the present operating margin

+0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Molecular Data Inc. stands at -1.47. Equity return is now at value 132.10, with -50.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 97.07 and the total asset turnover is 30.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.