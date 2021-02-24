Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) went down by -8.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s stock price has collected -15.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of $127.1 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option

Is It Worth Investing in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AQB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQB is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $2.13 above the current price. AQB currently public float of 26.72M and currently shorts hold a 4.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQB was 4.81M shares.

AQB’s Market Performance

AQB stocks went down by -15.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.94% and a quarterly performance of 90.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 276.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for AquaBounty Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.26% for AQB stocks with a simple moving average of 44.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQB stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AQB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQB in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on March 12th of the previous year 2020.

AQB Trading at -21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -39.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQB fell by -15.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +242.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.49. In addition, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. saw -15.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQB starting from HUBER RICHARD L, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, HUBER RICHARD L now owns 71,311 shares of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., valued at $65,000 using the latest closing price.

Czypinski Alana, the Director of AquaBounty Technologies Inc., purchase 4,000,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Czypinski Alana is holding 9,175,000 shares at $10,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6976.96 for the present operating margin

-2502.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. stands at -7083.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.84. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -30.50 for asset returns.

Based on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), the company’s capital structure generated 21.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.41. Total debt to assets is 16.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 245.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.