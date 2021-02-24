Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) went down by -4.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.83. The company’s stock price has collected -15.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Cronos Group Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ :CRON) Right Now?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Cronos Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.88. CRON currently public float of 189.77M and currently shorts hold a 13.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRON was 6.86M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stocks went down by -15.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.51% and a quarterly performance of 54.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.49% for Cronos Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.16% for CRON stocks with a simple moving average of 55.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $12.50 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

CRON Trading at 11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -15.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.92. In addition, Cronos Group Inc. saw 60.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $7.33 back on Nov 17. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 5,479,092 shares of Cronos Group Inc., valued at $733,400 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc., sale 9,300 shares at $7.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 5,579,092 shares at $67,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489.08 for the present operating margin

-84.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc. stands at +4911.60. The total capital return value is set at -12.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 124.36.

Based on Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.40. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.