Can MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Remain Competitive?

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) went up by 5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.18. The company’s stock price has collected 2.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that MacroGenics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ :MGNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for MacroGenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.80, which is $10.51 above the current price. MGNX currently public float of 53.31M and currently shorts hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGNX was 760.47K shares.

MGNX’s Market Performance

MGNX stocks went up by 2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.02% and a quarterly performance of -6.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.24% for MacroGenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.49% for MGNX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MGNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $36 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

MGNX Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares sank -15.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.06. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from Risser Eric Blasius, who sale 500 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Dec 29. After this action, Risser Eric Blasius now owns 44,468 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $12,050 using the latest closing price.

Risser Eric Blasius, the Sr VP & Chief Business Officer of MacroGenics Inc., sale 500 shares at $23.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Risser Eric Blasius is holding 44,468 shares at $11,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -236.51. The total capital return value is set at -70.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.60. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -49.40 for asset returns.

Based on MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.70. Total debt to assets is 9.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.