Can Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Remain Competitive?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.83. The company’s stock price has collected 7.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Extra Space Storage Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE :EXR) Right Now?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXR is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Extra Space Storage Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.50, which is -$0.96 below the current price. EXR currently public float of 128.15M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXR was 832.10K shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

EXR stocks went up by 7.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.61% and a quarterly performance of 12.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Extra Space Storage Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.03% for EXR stocks with a simple moving average of 18.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $125 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXR reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for EXR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EXR, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

EXR Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.83% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.62. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $115.10 back on Dec 23. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 115,300 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $287,742 using the latest closing price.

Kirk Spencer, the Director of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 25,315 shares at $112.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Kirk Spencer is holding 181,895 shares at $2,850,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.50 for the present operating margin

+55.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +31.75. The total capital return value is set at 5.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.87. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 209.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.71. Total debt to assets is 62.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27.