Buy or Sell TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected -9.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/04/21 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE :TTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTI is at 3.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for TETRA Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $0.57 above the current price. TTI currently public float of 120.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTI was 2.40M shares.

TTI’s Market Performance

TTI stocks went down by -9.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 77.37% and a quarterly performance of 241.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.74% for TETRA Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.66% for TTI stocks with a simple moving average of 205.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TTI, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

TTI Trading at 67.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares surge +78.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +179.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI fell by -9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +408.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, TETRA Technologies Inc. saw 182.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from LUNA GINA, who purchase 175,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Jun 30. After this action, LUNA GINA now owns 192,818 shares of TETRA Technologies Inc., valued at $99,750 using the latest closing price.

O’Brien Richard D, the VP-Finance & Global Controller of TETRA Technologies Inc., purchase 79,500 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that O’Brien Richard D is holding 143,859 shares at $45,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+17.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for TETRA Technologies Inc. stands at -13.22. The total capital return value is set at 4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.09. Equity return is now at value -850.10, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,655.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.37. Total debt to assets is 71.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,609.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.