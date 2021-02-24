Boise Cascade Company (BCC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) went down by -10.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.37. The company’s stock price has collected -11.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Boise Cascade Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE :BCC) Right Now?

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BCC is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Boise Cascade Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.67, which is $5.66 above the current price. BCC currently public float of 38.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCC was 319.48K shares.

BCC’s Market Performance

BCC stocks went down by -11.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.09% and a quarterly performance of 4.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Boise Cascade Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.18% for BCC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $47 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2020.

BCC Trading at -6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCC fell by -11.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.19. In addition, Boise Cascade Company saw -3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCC starting from Brown Dean Michael, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $44.48 back on Dec 07. After this action, Brown Dean Michael now owns 33,260 shares of Boise Cascade Company, valued at $44,483 using the latest closing price.

CARLILE THOMAS E, the Director of Boise Cascade Company, sale 16,061 shares at $48.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CARLILE THOMAS E is holding 40,167 shares at $777,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.92 for the present operating margin

+12.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boise Cascade Company stands at +1.74. The total capital return value is set at 11.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.87. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Boise Cascade Company (BCC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.16. Total debt to assets is 31.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.