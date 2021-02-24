Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.60. The company’s stock price has collected -7.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/10/21 that Azure Power Announces Results for Fiscal Third Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE :AZRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZRE is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Azure Power Global Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.40, which is $11.86 above the current price. AZRE currently public float of 44.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZRE was 279.00K shares.

AZRE’s Market Performance

AZRE stocks went down by -7.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.37% and a quarterly performance of 6.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.11% for Azure Power Global Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.47% for AZRE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZRE stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AZRE in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $27 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2020.

AZRE Trading at -18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares sank -21.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZRE fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.70. In addition, Azure Power Global Limited saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.31 for the present operating margin

+69.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azure Power Global Limited stands at -17.51. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.28. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), the company’s capital structure generated 346.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.62. Total debt to assets is 70.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.