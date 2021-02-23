Why Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (RSVA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) went up by 32.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.06. The company’s stock price has collected 32.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Advanced Silicon Battery Company Enovix to Become a Public Company Through Merger with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

Is It Worth Investing in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :RSVA) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of RSVA was 109.30K shares.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

RSVA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.63% for RSVA stocks with a simple moving average of 42.93% for the last 200 days.

RSVA Trading at 42.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.10%, as shares surge +38.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSVA rose by +32.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. saw 65.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.