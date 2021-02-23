Why GreenBox POS (GBOX)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) went down by -19.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s stock price has collected -18.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that GreenBox POS Announces Nasdaq Listing and Pricing of an Upsized $43.6 Million Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ :GBOX) Right Now?

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 634.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBOX is at 5.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for GreenBox POS declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GBOX currently public float of 10.31M. Today, the average trading volume of GBOX was 175.75K shares.

GBOX’s Market Performance

GBOX stocks went down by -18.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 86.44% and a quarterly performance of 228.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 2871.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.05% for GreenBox POS. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.47% for GBOX stocks with a simple moving average of 285.45% for the last 200 days.

GBOX Trading at 56.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.87%,.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBOX fell by -19.93%. In addition, GreenBox POS saw 74.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GBOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.10 for the present operating margin

-11.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenBox POS stands at -46.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.