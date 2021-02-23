We Analyzed the Future Direction of Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN), Here is What We Found

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s stock price has collected 15.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/27/20 that Texas Fracking Billionaires Drew Covid-19 Aid While Investing in Rivals

Is It Worth Investing in Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ :DWSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DWSN is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Dawson Geophysical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. DWSN currently public float of 21.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DWSN was 70.71K shares.

DWSN’s Market Performance

DWSN stocks went up by 15.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.52% and a quarterly performance of 78.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for Dawson Geophysical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.88% for DWSN stocks with a simple moving average of 72.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DWSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DWSN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DWSN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DWSN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2016.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Hold” to DWSN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

DWSN Trading at 29.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWSN rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, Dawson Geophysical Company saw 53.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DWSN starting from TOBIAS C RAY, who sale 2,448 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Sep 17. After this action, TOBIAS C RAY now owns 105,002 shares of Dawson Geophysical Company, valued at $4,284 using the latest closing price.

TOBIAS C RAY, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Dawson Geophysical Company, sale 13,639 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that TOBIAS C RAY is holding 107,450 shares at $23,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DWSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.14 for the present operating margin

+0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dawson Geophysical Company stands at -10.44. The total capital return value is set at -13.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.87. Total debt to assets is 8.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.