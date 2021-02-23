Wall Street Pummels Oil States International Inc. (OIS) After Recent Earnings Report

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) went up by 7.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.36. The company’s stock price has collected 12.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/17/21 that Oil States Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results of Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Oil States International Inc. (NYSE :OIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OIS is at 4.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Oil States International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.71, which is -$0.93 below the current price. OIS currently public float of 59.67M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OIS was 1.01M shares.

OIS’s Market Performance

OIS stocks went up by 12.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.21% and a quarterly performance of 77.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.80% for Oil States International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.78% for OIS stocks with a simple moving average of 58.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OIS

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to OIS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 21st of the previous year.

OIS Trading at 22.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OIS rose by +12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.27. In addition, Oil States International Inc. saw 43.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OIS starting from SEAVER CHRISTOPHER T, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, SEAVER CHRISTOPHER T now owns 87,177 shares of Oil States International Inc., valued at $98,250 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR CINDY B, the President & CEO of Oil States International Inc., purchase 38,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that TAYLOR CINDY B is holding 917,097 shares at $95,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.24 for the present operating margin

-3.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oil States International Inc. stands at -73.41. The total capital return value is set at -9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.47. Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -46.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oil States International Inc. (OIS), the company’s capital structure generated 29.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.53. Total debt to assets is 19.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.