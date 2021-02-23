Wall Street Praises SunPower Corporation (SPWR) After Recent Earnings Report

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went down by -11.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.52. The company’s stock price has collected -32.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/19/21 that Podcast: Jobless Claims Increase to 861,000

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ :SPWR) Right Now?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is at 2.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for SunPower Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.69, which is -$2.64 below the current price. SPWR currently public float of 81.01M and currently shorts hold a 31.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPWR was 8.86M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stocks went down by -32.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.41% and a quarterly performance of 68.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 402.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.76% for SunPower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.37% for SPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 98.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $23 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPWR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

SPWR Trading at -5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -28.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -32.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +346.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.13. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw 30.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Sial Manavendra, who sale 14,819 shares at the price of $19.01 back on Nov 05. After this action, Sial Manavendra now owns 11,116 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $281,696 using the latest closing price.

Heang Vichheka, the Principal Accounting Officer of SunPower Corporation, sale 7,981 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Heang Vichheka is holding 0 shares at $143,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.23 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at +53.17. The total capital return value is set at -1.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 62.39. Equity return is now at value 205.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on SunPower Corporation (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 171.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.12. Total debt to assets is 42.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.