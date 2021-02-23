The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) went down by -10.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.48. The company’s stock price has collected -3.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/08/21 that The Container Store Group, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE :TCS) Right Now?

The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCS is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for The Container Store Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is -$2.54 below the current price. TCS currently public float of 28.88M and currently shorts hold a 13.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCS was 1.42M shares.

TCS’s Market Performance

TCS stocks went down by -3.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.83% and a quarterly performance of 60.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 279.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.60% for The Container Store Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.20% for TCS stocks with a simple moving average of 113.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCS reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $2.25. The rating they have provided for TCS stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to TCS, setting the target price at $5.25 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

TCS Trading at 23.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares surge +25.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +677.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, The Container Store Group Inc. saw 62.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Collins Melissa, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $15.93 back on Feb 11. After this action, Collins Melissa now owns 82,239 shares of The Container Store Group Inc., valued at $127,440 using the latest closing price.

Flynn Timothy John, the Director of The Container Store Group Inc., sale 5,000,000 shares at $15.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Flynn Timothy John is holding 15,334,006 shares at $75,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.39 for the present operating margin

+53.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Container Store Group Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS), the company’s capital structure generated 262.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.41. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 233.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.