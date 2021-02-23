Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) went down by -16.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.40. The company’s stock price has collected -21.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Borqs Technologies Eliminated All Debt Owed to its Senior Lender

Is It Worth Investing in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :BRQS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRQS is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BRQS currently public float of 32.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRQS was 10.63M shares.

BRQS’s Market Performance

BRQS stocks went down by -21.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 69.75% and a quarterly performance of 100.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.80% for Borqs Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.00% for BRQS stocks with a simple moving average of 62.18% for the last 200 days.

BRQS Trading at 44.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.37%, as shares surge +57.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRQS fell by -21.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.86. In addition, Borqs Technologies Inc. saw 104.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.34 for the present operating margin

+0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borqs Technologies Inc. stands at -31.92. Equity return is now at value 229.50, with -63.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.