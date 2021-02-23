PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) went up by 6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.25. The company’s stock price has collected 7.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that PDC Energy Announces Continued Board Refreshment Through Appointment and Nomination of Two New Members to Replace Two Retiring Members

Is It Worth Investing in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCE is at 3.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for PDC Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.19, which is -$0.5 below the current price. PDCE currently public float of 98.38M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCE was 974.37K shares.

PDCE’s Market Performance

PDCE stocks went up by 7.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.97% and a quarterly performance of 90.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.11% for PDC Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.91% for PDCE stocks with a simple moving average of 88.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PDCE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDCE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PDCE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 13th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PDCE, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

PDCE Trading at 31.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.36% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +22.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw 49.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from KORUS PAUL, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $18.63 back on Dec 09. After this action, KORUS PAUL now owns 17,036 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $46,575 using the latest closing price.

Lauck Lance, the EVP, Corp. Dev. & Strategy of PDC Energy Inc., sale 3,498 shares at $18.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Lauck Lance is holding 0 shares at $64,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.04 for the present operating margin

+29.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at -4.30. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), the company’s capital structure generated 52.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.27. Total debt to assets is 26.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.