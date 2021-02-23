OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) went up by 8.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.11. The company’s stock price has collected 22.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/21 that This Fund Doesn’t Need Tech Stocks to Stay on Top

Is It Worth Investing in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :OSW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.50, which is $0.63 above the current price. OSW currently public float of 20.03M and currently shorts hold a 29.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSW was 439.35K shares.

OSW’s Market Performance

OSW stocks went up by 22.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.39% and a quarterly performance of 28.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.24% for OSW stocks with a simple moving average of 50.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for OSW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OSW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OSW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OSW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2020.

OSW Trading at 17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSW rose by +22.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited saw 7.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSW starting from FLUXMAN LEONARD I, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Mar 13. After this action, FLUXMAN LEONARD I now owns 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, valued at $387,750 using the latest closing price.

LAZARUS STEPHEN, the CFO and COO of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, purchase 75,000 shares at $6.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that LAZARUS STEPHEN is holding 75,000 shares at $489,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.51 for the present operating margin

+0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stands at -7.30. The total capital return value is set at -1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.95. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), the company’s capital structure generated 34.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.76. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.