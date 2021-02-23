Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) went up by 6.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 13.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/16/21 that SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results, Recognition of a Portion of Provider Relief Funds Received, and COVID-19 Update

Is It Worth Investing in SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX :SSY) Right Now?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX:SSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSY is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SunLink Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SSY currently public float of 4.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSY was 285.93K shares.

SSY’s Market Performance

SSY stocks went up by 13.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.94% and a quarterly performance of 101.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.55% for SunLink Health Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 35.55% for SSY stocks with a simple moving average of 127.43% for the last 200 days.

SSY Trading at 68.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.50%, as shares surge +64.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSY rose by +13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.92. In addition, SunLink Health Systems Inc. saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.69 for the present operating margin

-0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunLink Health Systems Inc. stands at -1.23. The total capital return value is set at -1.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.72. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY), the company’s capital structure generated 31.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.96. Total debt to assets is 15.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -6.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.