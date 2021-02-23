Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) went up by 29.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.27. The company’s stock price has collected 35.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE :CTB) Right Now?

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTB is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.33, which is -$12.14 below the current price. CTB currently public float of 49.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTB was 368.81K shares.

CTB’s Market Performance

CTB stocks went up by 35.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.30% and a quarterly performance of 39.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.26% for CTB stocks with a simple moving average of 65.73% for the last 200 days.

CTB Trading at 42.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 27.94% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +41.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTB rose by +35.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.92. In addition, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company saw 39.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTB starting from Dickson Kathryn P, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $23.89 back on Mar 05. After this action, Dickson Kathryn P now owns 2,500 shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, valued at $47,775 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Kathryn P, the Director of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, purchase 500 shares at $24.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Dickson Kathryn P is holding 500 shares at $12,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+19.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.60. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB), the company’s capital structure generated 32.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.70. Total debt to assets is 14.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.