Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) went up by 13.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.40. The company’s stock price has collected -11.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ZI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.44, which is -$4.26 below the current price. ZI currently public float of 69.23M and currently shorts hold a 10.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZI was 2.57M shares.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZI stocks went down by -11.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.96% and a quarterly performance of 29.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.12% for ZI stocks with a simple moving average of 33.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $60 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZI, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

ZI Trading at 21.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +28.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI rose by +7.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.06. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw 6.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Crockett Todd, who sale 126,641 shares at the price of $58.13 back on Feb 16. After this action, Crockett Todd now owns 0 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $7,361,008 using the latest closing price.

TA Atlantic & Pacific VII-B L., the Director of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 126,641 shares at $58.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that TA Atlantic & Pacific VII-B L. is holding 0 shares at $7,361,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.91 for the present operating margin

+70.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at -26.59. The total capital return value is set at 7.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.99. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.