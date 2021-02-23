Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Procter & Gamble Co. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE :PG) Right Now?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PG is at 0.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.90, which is $24.47 above the current price. PG currently public float of 2.46B and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PG was 7.23M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stocks went down by -0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.38% and a quarterly performance of -9.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.56% for The Procter & Gamble Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.98% for PG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $141 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PG reach a price target of $149. The rating they have provided for PG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PG, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

PG Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.96. In addition, The Procter & Gamble Company saw -9.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from PELTZ NELSON, who sale 422,628 shares at the price of $128.73 back on Feb 17. After this action, PELTZ NELSON now owns 8,879,487 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company, valued at $54,406,164 using the latest closing price.

PELTZ NELSON, the Director of The Procter & Gamble Company, sale 107,372 shares at $128.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that PELTZ NELSON is holding 9,302,115 shares at $13,743,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.10 for the present operating margin

+51.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Procter & Gamble Company stands at +18.36. The total capital return value is set at 20.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.36. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.