Is 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) a Keeper?

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went down by -12.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.17. The company’s stock price has collected -7.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that 8×8 Awarded NASPO State of Washington Contract, Allowing Public Sector Agencies to Move Employee and Customer Engagement to the Cloud

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NYSE :EGHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for 8×8 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.28, which is $6.17 above the current price. EGHT currently public float of 103.16M and currently shorts hold a 17.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EGHT was 2.13M shares.

EGHT’s Market Performance

EGHT stocks went down by -7.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.32% and a quarterly performance of 75.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for 8×8 Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.81% for EGHT stocks with a simple moving average of 58.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

Summit Insights gave a rating of “Buy” to EGHT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

EGHT Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.69. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Cota Germaine, who sale 6,915 shares at the price of $35.03 back on Feb 17. After this action, Cota Germaine now owns 53,300 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $242,248 using the latest closing price.

Cota Germaine, the Chief Accting Off./Treasurer of 8×8 Inc., sale 7,733 shares at $35.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Cota Germaine is holding 58,851 shares at $277,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.41 for the present operating margin

+54.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -38.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.14. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with -24.70 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 209.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 201.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.