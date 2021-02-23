IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) went up by 19.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.25. The company’s stock price has collected 29.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/11/21 that IRIDEX Announces Preliminary Operational and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ :IRIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRIX is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for IRIDEX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is -$0.25 below the current price. IRIX currently public float of 11.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRIX was 516.30K shares.

IRIX’s Market Performance

IRIX stocks went up by 29.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.23% and a quarterly performance of 297.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.36% for IRIDEX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.52% for IRIX stocks with a simple moving average of 177.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRIX

Singular Research gave a rating of “Buy” to IRIX, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on January 26th of the previous year.

IRIX Trading at 78.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.34%, as shares surge +36.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +255.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRIX rose by +29.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +283.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, IRIDEX Corporation saw 168.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRIX starting from Grove Robert Earle, who purchase 15,125 shares at the price of $1.68 back on May 15. After this action, Grove Robert Earle now owns 67,952 shares of IRIDEX Corporation, valued at $25,446 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.66 for the present operating margin

+41.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for IRIDEX Corporation stands at -20.28. The total capital return value is set at -32.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.36. Equity return is now at value -38.60, with -25.00 for asset returns.

Based on IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.38. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.