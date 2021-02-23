Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.83. The company’s stock price has collected -4.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Juniper Networks Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE :JNPR) Right Now?

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JNPR is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Juniper Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.20, which is $1.19 above the current price. JNPR currently public float of 324.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JNPR was 4.66M shares.

JNPR’s Market Performance

JNPR stocks went down by -4.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly performance of 9.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Juniper Networks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.04% for JNPR stocks with a simple moving average of 3.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNPR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for JNPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to JNPR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

JNPR Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR fell by -4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.98. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw 6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from STENSRUD WILLIAM, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.75 back on Feb 08. After this action, STENSRUD WILLIAM now owns 142,107 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $247,500 using the latest closing price.

STENSRUD WILLIAM, the Director of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $22.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that STENSRUD WILLIAM is holding 152,107 shares at $220,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+58.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc. stands at +5.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 51.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.99. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.