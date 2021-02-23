Here’s Our Rant About CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.20. The company’s stock price has collected 0.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :CCAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CCAC currently public float of 27.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCAC was 603.41K shares.

CCAC’s Market Performance

CCAC stocks went up by 0.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.34% and a quarterly performance of 16.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.21% for CCAC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.71% for the last 200 days.

CCAC Trading at 3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCAC fell by -3.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCAC

Based on CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (CCAC), the company’s capital structure generated 14,749.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.