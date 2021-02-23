Here’s How Your Trade Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Aggressively Right Now

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) went up by 7.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.46. The company’s stock price has collected 11.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/02/21 that Imperial declares first quarter 2021 dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX :IMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMO is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Imperial Oil Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.05, which is $9.87 above the current price. IMO currently public float of 223.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMO was 458.88K shares.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO stocks went up by 11.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.32% and a quarterly performance of 31.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Imperial Oil Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.81% for IMO stocks with a simple moving average of 35.68% for the last 200 days.

IMO Trading at 12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.19. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+15.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at -8.29. The total capital return value is set at 12.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.63. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.49. Total debt to assets is 13.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23.