Can Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Remain Competitive?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went down by -12.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.06. The company’s stock price has collected -20.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Plan to Dual-List its Shares on NASDAQ Dubai Stock Exchange

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. CSCW currently public float of 40.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 8.83M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went down by -20.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.64% and a quarterly performance of 72.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.03% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.82% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of 22.42% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at 15.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.82%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW fell by -20.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9816. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 29.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.36. Equity return is now at value -393.30, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.