Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Just Got Our Attention

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) went down by -11.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.71. The company’s stock price has collected -18.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Arcturus Therapeutics Acquires Exclusive License to mRNA Manufacturing Technology from Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ARCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARCT is at 2.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.92, which is $29.49 above the current price. ARCT currently public float of 21.45M and currently shorts hold a 13.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARCT was 1.97M shares.

ARCT’s Market Performance

ARCT stocks went down by -18.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.55% and a quarterly performance of 5.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 299.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.07% for ARCT stocks with a simple moving average of 4.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $138. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARCT, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

ARCT Trading at -23.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares sank -11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT fell by -18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.15. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw 37.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $75.31 back on Feb 01. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 672,548 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $753,100 using the latest closing price.

Chivukula Pad, the Chief Scientific Officer & COO of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $46.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Chivukula Pad is holding 682,548 shares at $464,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Equity return is now at value -52.30, with -33.20 for asset returns.